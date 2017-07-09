× Police identify man in Winston-Salem shooting, incident being investigated as homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting homicide in Winston-Salem that resulted in one man being killed.

Terah Dante Howell, 31, of Winston-Salem was found by officers at the scene and died after being taken to the hospital, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the crime in the 500 block of West 24½ Street at about 5:16 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Emergency workers took him to a hospital where he died.

Police have not released details about the circumstances surround the shooting or a motive.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and is the eleventh in the city this year. Winston-Salem had 15 homicide this time last year.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.