North Carolina priest accused of pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. – A North Carolina priest is accused of pulling out a gun during a road rage incident in Florida.

ABC News reported that William Rian Adams, 35, of Fletcher, N.C., allegedly tried to “brake-check” a pickup truck that was following him too closely.

When the truck went tried to pass the suspect’s Chevrolet Corvette, the suspect is accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at the truck’s driver.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike near Palm City. A 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were reportedly in the truck.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office took a Glock 22 and submitted it as evidence, according to ABC News.

The suspect faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.