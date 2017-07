Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s a very special celebration for one local couple as they celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with friends and family.

Greensboro couple Jim and Bettie Maddrey married on July 10th, 1942. They were both just 19 at the time.

Now, 75 years and six children later, the couple a living example to their family.

“These have been the most glorious years of my life,” said James Maddrey. “It’s been absolutely wonderful.”