× Couple arrested in connection with death of 3-year-old daughter

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden couple was arrested and booked into jail early Friday morning in connection with the death of their 3-year-old daughter, police said.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious child who wasn’t breathing about 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found the girl, identified as Angelina Costello, dead at the scene, according to Ogden Police Lt. Danielle Croyle.

Croyle said officers noticed evidence of “abusive trauma” when they found the girl. After an investigation, Miller Costello, 25, and Brenda Emile, 22, were arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail early Friday. Croyle said they are the biological parents of the girl.

Two other children were living inside the couple’s home and police and the Division of Child and Family Services removed them from the home, Croyle said.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

Credit: KSL