Bear locks itself inside NC woman’s car, totals it from the inside out

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Bears are part of life in the mountains of North Carolina.

WLOS reported that Asheville resident Ashleigh Watkins shared a series of photos that serve as a reminder that it’s not just thieves who are discouraged by locked doors.

“I live in North Asheville and a bear got into my car and totaled it,” she wrote in an email to WLOS. “It actually opened the door and got stuck in there.”

She said the sheriff and a game warden came to let the bear out, adding that she had gum and a protein bar in the vehicle.

