9 people shot, including 3 children, at gender reveal party

Latest news on shooting of 9 people – including 3 kids – at Colerain Twp. gender reveal party. One woman killed. https://t.co/Zr6z2d3k7P pic.twitter.com/BOYY1pvWIk — WCPO (@WCPO) July 9, 2017

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Nine people, including three children, were shot after someone opened fire during a gender reveal party near Cincinnati on Saturday night.

WCPO reported that it happened at a home just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday as partygoers were watching a movie.

Police said two people walked in and started shooting. Radio logs and 911 calls indicate that there were two shooters.

Three children were shot; their injuries, however, were not life-threatening, the report said. One woman was killed.

A pregnant woman was reportedly shot in the leg. She told WCPO reporter Kristen Swilley that she later lost her baby.

Other victims were listed in critical, stable and serious condition at area hospitals.