Shia LaBeouf arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Shia LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness early Saturday morning in Savannah, Ga., according to TMZ.

Authorities said the actor approached someone for a cigarette and when the person said no, he started swearing in front of women and children.

LaBeouf was asked to leave, but allegedly refused and became aggressive toward an officer, according to TMZ.

When authorities tried to arrest him, LaBeouf is accused of running to a nearby hotel. He was arrested in the lobby.

LaBeouf had been in Savannah filming “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

He was released from jail on a $3,500 bond.