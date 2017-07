× Police looking for missing 74-year-old woman last seen in Mayodan

MAYODAN, N.C. – Police are looking for a 74-year-old woman who was last seen in Mayodan on Wednesday.

Geneva Barrett was last seen on South 2nd Avenue near the M&M Recreation Center walking south toward Madison at 4:30 p.m., according to Mayodan police.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts can call Mayodan police at (336) 548-6038.