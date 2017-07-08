× Police investigate homicide of man in Winston-Salem on Saturday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the 500 block of 24½ Street Northwest, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Police were called to the area at 5:16 p.m. for a shooting, police communications said. The victim is an adult male, said Sgt. J.J. Thompson.

The incident occurred on a dead-end street. It’s unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was pronounced dead later.