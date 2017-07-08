× Pleasant Garden woman accused of sexual offenses involving young boy at High Point event

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman has been charged with sexual offenses involving a boy under the age of 16, according to High Point police.

Erica Celeste Bullock, 23, of Pleasant Garden, faces charges of statutory sexual offense with a minor and three felony counts of dissemination of pornography to a minor.

The crime allegedly happened at an unnamed community event in High Point on May 19. The suspect turned herself in on Thursday, one day after warrants were drawn against her.

Bullock received a $5,000 bond and she has court planned for August.