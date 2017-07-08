× Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Interstate 40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A pedestrian walking along Interstate 40 in Greensboro died after police say he entered a travel lane and was hit by a van.

David John Ivone, 37, of High Point, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the incident at 11:30 p.m. Friday on I-40 west between Patterson Street and West Wendover Avenue.

Police said Ivone was walking on the right shoulder of I-40 westbound near mile marker 215.

Ivone entered the right travel lane and was hit by a 2006 Dodge Caravan headed westbound, according to police.

The roadway was closed, but has since been reopened. The driver of the Dodge Caravan is not facing charges.

Anyone with any information can call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.