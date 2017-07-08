Man taken to Thomasville Medical Center for evaluation after leading police on a chase

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A man has been taken to Thomasville Medical Center to be evaluated after leading police on a chase.

It started as police were advised that a man with mental commitment papers was at the Burger King on National Highway on Saturday.

The man fled in a Nissan rental vehicle when officers arrived, according to Thomasville police.

Police said the man went down a dead-end street and side-swiped a patrol vehicle as he was turning around. The chase continued to Greensboro St. Ext in Lexington.

The vehicle was stopped as it turned onto Greensboro St. Ext from US Hwy. 29/70.

The man has been served with the commitment papers and is being evaluated at Thomasville Medical Center. Charges are pending.

One officer is being treated for minor injuries, according to police.