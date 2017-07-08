× Man accused of spraying North Carolina McDonald’s employees with Mace over wrong order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina man is accused of spraying several McDonald’s drive-thru employees in the face with Mace over an incorrect order.

WCNC reported that Darryl Andrews, 22, of Charlotte, is facing two counts of simple assault in connection to the incident.

It allegedly happened at about 4 a.m. Friday at a McDonald’s location in Charlotte.

The caller who reported the incident to police said up to five people may have been sprayed. One person had to be taken to a medical center for treatment, according to WCNC.

The suspect said he used the Mace in self-defense and a McDonald’s employee tried to attack him. He was given a $1,000 bond.