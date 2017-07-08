Greensboro business robbed at gunpoint, police looking for suspects
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a business in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint.
Officers responded to the King of the Skills at 1518 Woodmere Drive at about 12:35 p.m. Saturday in reference to the incident, according to Greensboro police.
Police said two men wearing masks entered the business and one of them pulled out a gun and fired. They allegedly took the money and left.
One male victim was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said in a press release.
Police are still looking for the suspects, who were last seen running westbound toward Phillips Avenue.
36.096255 -79.752890