Greensboro business robbed at gunpoint, police looking for suspects

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a business in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the King of the Skills at 1518 Woodmere Drive at about 12:35 p.m. Saturday in reference to the incident, according to Greensboro police.

Police said two men wearing masks entered the business and one of them pulled out a gun and fired. They allegedly took the money and left.

One male victim was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said in a press release.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who were last seen running westbound toward Phillips Avenue.