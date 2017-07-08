Crews work to remove trees down in south Davidson, Randolph counties during storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews responded to multiple reports of trees down in south Davidson and Randolph counties during storms on Saturday.

About 700 people had been without power in southern Randolph County during the height of the thunderstorms.

A crew worked to remove a tree from some powerlines on Skeen Road in Denton on Saturday evening.

A cold front brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Piedmont Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-60s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and comfortable with lower humidity values. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper-80s with morning lows in the upper-60s.