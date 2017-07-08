× 74-year-old woman reported missing out of Mayodan has died

MAYODAN, N.C. – A 74-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Mayodan earlier this week has died.

Geneva Barrett was found dead in a river in Mayodan on Saturday, according to Mayodan police.

Barrett was last seen on South 2nd Avenue near the M&M Recreation Center walking south toward Madison at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Mayodan police.

She will be sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy, according to police. There is no current word on a cause of death.