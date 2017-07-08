× 3 children injured in crash involving church van in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Three children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a church van in Winston-Salem, according to police.

It happened as a white sedan was coming off the ramp from Silas Creek to Interstate 40 at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. John Collins with the Winston-Salem police.

Collins said the sedan hit the side of the church van after crossing the median, which flattened the van’s tires and deployed its airbags. There were 12 children in the van.

Collins said he doesn’t know the name of the church, but said it is on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.