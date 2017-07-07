× Woman accused of murder smiles in mugshot

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A New York woman accused of murder was pictured smiling in her mugshot.

Rebecca Ruiz is charged with second-degree murder after Dunkirk police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday night, according to WKBW. Officers were called to the home around 10 p.m. and found the man unresponsive in the yard.

Ruiz is being held at Dunkirk Police Department, pending arraignment.

It is unknown when the picture was taken.