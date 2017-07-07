‘That was hard work!’: 92-year-old flower girl steals show at granddaughter’s wedding

MANKATO, Minn. — Pushing her walker down the aisle on Saturday, a 92-year-old flower girl stole the show at her granddaughter’s wedding.

Abby Arlt always wanted her grandparents to be the flower girl and ring bearer at her wedding, KARE reports. But when her grandfather passed away last year, it was up to Georgiana Arlt to finish the job.

A touching video shows Georgiana making her way down the aisle, tossing petals at cheering guests.

As she sat down, she said with a laugh, “That was hard work!”

The 92-year-old told Abby she had never been in any wedding besides her own, 72 years ago.