Teen accused of intentionally setting fire at Walmart in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — A 15-year-old is accused of intentionally setting fire to the artificial flower section at the Elkin Walmart Tuesday night, according to a press release.

A little after 10:30 p.m., a fire was set inside of the store. The Elkin Fire Department along with several volunteer fire departments rushed to the store. Walmart employees grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the blaze. Other employees escorted customers out of the building.

With the help of store surveillance cameras, SBI investigators were able to identify a suspect. On Thursday, juvenile petitions for burning personal property and burning a public building were issued.

The estimated damages to the store were approximately $3 million, officials say.

No injuries were reported.