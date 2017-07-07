× SC inmate captured after 2nd prison escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from a maximum-security prison in South Carolina.

Officers with the Department of Corrections began their search for convicted kidnapper Jimmy Causey around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after he escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution, WIS reports.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced the capture of Causey on Twitter Friday morning.

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended and is no longer at large pic.twitter.com/poCMPk1Dmj — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

Causey’s kidnapping charges stem from a home invasion in 2002. High-powered defense attorney Jack Swerling, who defended Causey in a previous case, was duct-taped and held at gunpoint.

This was the second time Causey had escaped from a prison.

He and another inmate escaped from the Broad River Correctional Institution in 2005.

They were later captured in a Jasper County hotel.