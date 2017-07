Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The personality of this particular cotton mouth is a little interesting.

When zookeepers removed it from the box, it was undeniably feisty. So keepers had to coax the snake into a tube so the veterinarian could examine it.

Only five zoo staff members have the training it takes to safely get the snake into the tube and on the table for an exam.

