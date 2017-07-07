Police release image of 2 ‘persons of interest’ in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have released an image of two people of interest in connection to a homicide in Greensboro.

Greensboro police released the image Friday, which shows two people wanted in connection to the death of 23-year-old Dallas McClure.

Officers found the victim after responding to 2309 Phillips Avenue at 1:17 p.m. June 25 in reference to the shooting.

Witnesses and police rendered first aid until EMS arrived, however, McClure’s wound was not survivable. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Another person was also shot in the incident. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police released another photo of one of the same suspects in late June.

One suspect, 19-year-old Timotheus Yamari Grace, of Greensboro, has been arrested in connection to the crime. He was arrested late last month and charged with first-degree murder.

A motive in the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.