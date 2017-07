WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem near Highway 52 early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on University Parkway, according to a tweet by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The truck was transporting a camper. The truck’s driver was killed in the wreck.

The southbound 52 exit ramp was closed but has since reopened.

Additional details about the wreck are unknown.

E14, T14, B3, on a fatal vehicle crash. 52 SB exit University Pwy closed. #wsfire .122 pic.twitter.com/7as0eq5RWi — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 7, 2017