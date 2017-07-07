× Police investigate overnight shootings in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Burlington, according to a press release.

Officers first responded to Alamance Regional Medical Center around 10:56 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they learned Quinton Lamar Johnson, 29, said he had been shot somewhere in the area of Jackson Street in Burlington. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening but serious gunshot wound.

At 11:20 p.m., police went to a reported shooting at the intersection of Eldermont Street and Heather Road in Burlington. Arriving officers found 18-year-old Keena Lemar Ellis suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The suspect left the area in a dark-color vehicle on Heather Road towards Alamance Road, the release said.

Ellis’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.