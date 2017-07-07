× Overturned truck closes portion of westbound I-74 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An overturned vehicle closed a portion of westbound Interstate 74 in High Point Friday morning.

Officers say the driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 74 when the left rear tire blew out, causing the truck to go into the median. The driver could not regain control of the truck and it overturned.

The driver was able to get out of the truck with minor injuries.

Interstate 74 westbound is down to one lane of travel while crews try to clear the scene.