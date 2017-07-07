× NC woman convicted of punching nurse, trying to bite officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina woman was sentenced to about nine months in jail for punching a nurse and trying to bite an officer.

WECT reported that Kelly Anne Leone, 40, of Wilmington, was found guilty of the crimes by a New Hanover County jury on Thursday.

Leone was receiving a medical evaluation at a hospital on Oct. 2, 2016 when she punched an emergency room nurse multiple times, pulled out her hair and tried to bite her, according to prosecutors.

She is also convicted of trying to bite an officer who tried to stop the attack.

Leone was sentenced to 270 days in jail and given an 8-19 month suspended sentence, according to WECT.