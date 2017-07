Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A local dancer needs help winning a national competition.

Madeline Underwood just finished middle school in Jamestown, but her high-level dance skills landed her in the finals on the two-minute audition competition.

In the final round, they were given a song and told to do whatever they wanted. Thousands of dancers submitted videos and she recorded this one from her studio in High Point.

You can vote on the app and the website on Friday and Saturday.