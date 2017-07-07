× Juvenile riding bike hit by SUV in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile riding a bicycle was hit by an SUV in Winston-Salem Friday morning, according to a press release.

The crash happened at 11:31 a.m. in the 4900 block of Country Club Road. The driver of a GMC Envoy was traveling eastbound on Country Club Road when the bicyclist tried to cross the road between Quality Mart Gas Station and Walgreens Pharmacy and the juvenile was hit.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.