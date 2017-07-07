Officers rescue 2 dogs trapped in 167-degree car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police in Georgia released video Thursday morning of officers rescuing two dogs from a boiling hot car in a movie theater's parking lot.

A Good Samaritan called police Sunday afternoon after finding the dogs left in the car, according to WSB-TV. A responding officer's thermometer read 167-degrees inside the vehicle.

"The windows were actually cracked, all of the windows were cracked, but that doesn't mean, you know that the car is getting any sort of breeze,” said Officer Lisa Holland. “It was parked directly in the sunshine. There was no shade for this car.”

After freeing the animals, officers quickly opened a fire hydrant to cool the dogs off.

Police eventually found the dogs' owner, Shaquanda Cole, who was watching a movie with her family.

Cole was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

“That's just crazy and bizarre. There's no words to explain how stupid a person can be,” Omerto-Anderson said.