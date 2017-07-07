Burlington Police Department holds active shooting training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Burlington Police Department wants to assure people its officers are doing what they can to be ready for anything.

The department, along with firefighters, EMS and emergency management, held and active shooter training at an Alamance Community College building on Plaza Drive Friday.

Officers arrived at the scene only knowing shots were fired and people injured. They had to locate the shooter inside and after interviewing witnesses, they realized there was also a second shooter in hiding.

Sgt. Shelly Katkowski, with the training division, says it’s important for these exercises to be realistic so that no one goes into a real call unprepared.

“None of us would ever want to have to come to work if something like this ever happened on this day, but just know that we are out here training for this so we can learn and we can have the best response to preserve as many lives as we can,” Katkowski said.

Volunteers acted like victims in the training. Katkowski says in total it took about 40 people and six months of planning to make this training happen.