3 Burlington women arrested for prostitution

Burlington women arrested for prostitution

GRAHAM, N.C. — Three women were arrested Thursday on prostitution charges in connection with a human trafficking and prostitution investigation in Alamance County, according to a press release.

Alamance County sheriff’s investigators, in conjunction with Burlington police, conducted the operation in the area of Ireland Street near North Church Street. The operation was planned in response to complaints from officials and residents of the Burlington Housing Authority in that neighborhood.