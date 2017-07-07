3 Burlington women arrested for prostitution
GRAHAM, N.C. — Three women were arrested Thursday on prostitution charges in connection with a human trafficking and prostitution investigation in Alamance County, according to a press release.
Alamance County sheriff’s investigators, in conjunction with Burlington police, conducted the operation in the area of Ireland Street near North Church Street. The operation was planned in response to complaints from officials and residents of the Burlington Housing Authority in that neighborhood.
The women were arrested in less than two hours.
Jennifer Benes, 32, of 206 N. Fisher St., was charged with one count of misdemeanor prostitution.
Octavia Nicole Briggs, 26, of 615 Ross St., was charged with one count of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.
Deanna Lashley Bowe, 23, of 409 New St. was charged with one count of misdemeanor prostitution and one count of resisting a public officer.
The arrests were part of a series of ongoing and overlapping investigations into human trafficking and other related criminal activities in the area.
Four other people were also arrested Thursday in connection with the investigation.