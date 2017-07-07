× 10-year-old NC girl dies week after wreck killed father, brother

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 10-year-old North Carolina girl died Thursday, nearly a week after the crash killed her brother and father, WSOC reports.

The driver of the car, Ignacio Cordova, 33, and his 14-year-old son, Adrien, who was a passenger in the front seat, died.

Jaleyha Cordova was in the back seat when the crash happened.

Cordova crossed the center line of Steele Creek Road on Friday and slammed into another car, police say.

Jaleyha had just finished the fourth grade while her brother was an upcoming ninth-grader.

Larry Putnam, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, released a statement to the News Herald on Jaleyha’s death:

“It is hard to find words to express the grief and sorrow that we are feeling right now. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cordova family and friends and to the school families that these kids were a part of. Along with their family, I know our teachers, staff members, and Jaleyha and Adrien’s many friends will miss them greatly.”