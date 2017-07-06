× Winston-Salem convenience store robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a convenience store in Winston-Salem was robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday night, according to a press release.

Officers went to the On Your Way Mart, located at 880 E. 12th St., around 11:24 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they learned that a man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The cashier gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled the business on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.