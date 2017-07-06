Video shows top American tennis player suffer apparent knee injury at Wimbledon

Top-ranked doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands was apparently injured Thursday while playing at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

The injury happened in her second-round match against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, according to Metro. Mattek-Sands was walking towards the net when she set her feet and apparently slipped.

The Women’s Tennis Associated posted about the incident, saying the injury was an “acute knee injury.”

From the AELTC re Bethanie Mattek-Sands: It is an acute knee injury and she has gone straight to hospital. #Wimbledon — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 6, 2017

Mattek-Sands and her partner, Lucie Safarova, won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year.

Warning: Mattek-Sand’s scream could be considered disturbing to some