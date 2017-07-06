‘The whole town is on fire’: Video gives firsthand look at Gatlinburg fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GATLINBURG, Tenn. -- Newly released dashcam video gives a firsthand look at the deadly Galinburg fires in November 2016.

Sevierville police responded to the city around 10 p.m. on November 28, WATE reports. The video shows officers driving through embers, cars speeding to evacuate the city and a massive blaze in the background.

“I can’t believe all this is on fire. The whole town is on fire. Looks like a ghost town," an officer is heard saying.

They spent hours driving through abandoned neighborhoods looking for anyone left behind.

“They haven’t found them yet but there are people who have died in this," another officer is heard saying.

More than 14,000 people eventually fled Gatlinburg that night.

In total, the Gatlinburg wildfires killed 14, injured 175 and destroyed more than 2,4000 structures.