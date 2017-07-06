Son of former Atlanta Braves player out of ICU after getting hit in face by baseball

ATLANTA — The son of a former Atlanta Braves player who was hit in the face by a baseball has been moved out of the ICU, WXIA reports.

Jason Lockhart, son of Keith Lockhart, was playing in a baseball tournament in South Carolina on June 17 when the catcher threw a ball back to the pitcher as he was crossing the plate and it hit him in the face. The ball broke his nose and Jason received stitches.

The 15-year-old’s sister, Sydney Lockhart, posted about the “graduation” on Sunday.

The tweet reads, “Well, Jay has graduated from ICU! Such a boss.”

Well, Jay has graduated from ICU!! Such a boss! — syds (@SydneyLockhart) July 2, 2017

Big day for Jason, moved down a couple floors to a different room, way to go bud!#nomoreicu #staystrongj — Keith Lockhart (@klocky7) July 2, 2017

On June 19, Jason was at the doctor’s office and his nose began to bleed. When it wouldn’t stop, he was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and a CT scan showed there was a tear inside his nose.

Since then, Lockhart has undergone seven surgeries, the station reports. He was sedated until June 29 and was doing well until Monday, when he coughed and his nose started to bleed once again.

Now, he’s out of ICU and doctors hope he will start healing on his own.

I don't think y'all understand how much of a champion this child is 💛 pic.twitter.com/TaGn7XPFq5 — syds (@SydneyLockhart) June 21, 2017