Police standoff closes portion of East Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of Greensboro’s busiest roads is being shut down due to an armed police standoff.

Police are shutting down East Wendover Avenue at the corner of Sykes Avenue, west of Huffine Mill Road about a mile from the GTCC campus.

Greensboro police are dealing with what they say may be an armed man at a home on Sykes Avenue.

36.087509 -79.746659