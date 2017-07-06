Police, protesters clash in Germany as world leaders, including President Trump, arrive at G20 summit

HAMBURG — German riot police have clashed with protesters in Hamburg on Thursday evening as world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, arrived in the city ahead of Friday’s G20 summit.

Police used water cannon as protesters threw smoke bombs at the anti-capitalist Welcome to Hell protest, taking place approximately two miles from the summit.

Firecrackers and bottles were also thrown at riot police who attempted to disperse the crowd, while police helicopters circled overhead.

The G20, founded in 1999, comprises the countries with the 20 largest economies in the world and meets each year.

During the two-day meeting, happening in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s birthplace, leaders are expected to discuss climate change, terrorism, and migration.

President Trump arrived in Germany earlier on Thursday following a visit to Warsaw, Poland.