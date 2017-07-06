× Police identify man killed in head-on crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One man is dead after his car drifted into the wrong lane and was hit by a pickup truck, according to Winston-Salem police.

Roger Dennard Chaplin, 59, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Authorities responded to the crash shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Clemmonsville Road.

Police said Chaplin was driving a Lincoln Town Car eastbound on East Clemmonsville Road. For unknown reasons, his car drifted into the wrong lane and was hit by a pickup truck, according to police.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was unable to avoid the crash and hit the car head-on. The driver of the pickup was taken to a medical center with minor injuries.

Police said it is possible that Chaplin could have suffered a medical episode. A cause of death is under investigation.