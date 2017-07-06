× North Carolina sex offender accused of kidnapping, molesting 1-year-old

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. – A North Carolina registered sex offender is accused of breaking into a home, kidnapping a 1-year-old and committing a sex crime.

WRAL reported that 25-year-old Alexander Jamond Ezell faces multiple charges including first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, attempted statutory rape, abduction of a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

The suspect is accused of breaking into a Roanoke Rapids home and taking the child, who was later found at the suspect’s home.

Ezell was found hiding in the woods behind his home. He was jailed under a $505,000 secured bond. The child was taken to a hospital.

Ezell was convicted in 2009 of sexual battery. The incident happened in 2005 and involved a 5-year-old victim. He was 13 at the time.