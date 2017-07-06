Neighbors near Lake Brandt protest possible commercial development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – About two dozen people protested possible new commercial development off Lake Brandt Road in Guildford County during rush hour Thursday evening.

A local developer is asking the city of Greensboro to annex about 15 acres of land in that area near Trosper Road and zone it to add a medical office, restaurant, coffee shop and townhomes.

The city of Greensboro says this developer tried to get this area zoned for commercial use last year, but pulled their request. Now they are trying again but adding some residential development and limiting the commercial space.

The city’s rezoning department is recommending the change, but people who live here say it is going to cause traffic issues in an already busy intersection. Jesse Wharton Elementary School is right across the street.

”Sometimes the car backups in the morning with people trying to get into the schools could be 20 to 30 cars deep,” said Dawn Waegerle, with live on Oak Tree Road.

“I think a reasonable person would come out here and say ‘yeah let's develop it, but let's develop it in a way that fits the location’ and that fit is residential,” said Craig Lawrence, who also lives on Oak Tree Road.

The developer’s lawyer, Marc Isaacson, told FOX8 they do plan to add some turn lanes near the property to reduce traffic. They may even have to add a traffic signal at the intersection.

Annexing the property into the city and deciding how it will be zoned is going to be discussed at the Greensboro City Council meeting on July 18th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video