NC man sentenced to 5 years for setting wildfires to 'see something burn'

FRANKLIN, N.C. — A North Carolina man was sentenced to five years in prison for starting wildfires because he “wanted to see something burn.”

WHNS reported that Keith Mann, of Franklin, was arrested last year for setting two fires in Macon County that burned 16 acres.

Five additional fires were set near the first wildfire but were extinguished on their own, according to WHNS.

Mann told agents he “was just bored.” A cardboard box and matches nearby to determine the fires were intentional.

Mann was sentenced to five years in prison without the possibility of parole and will also serve three years under court supervision.