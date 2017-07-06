× NC fugitive comments on his own ‘Wanted’ Facebook post

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man wanted for rape and kidnapping got in touch with deputies by commenting on a Facebook post that included his mugshot.

Carrabus County deputies posted that they’re searching for Derek Helms, who has outstanding warrants for first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape.

Helms replied to a post from a man saying he is a “great guy.”

Helms wrote, “Thanks bud really appreciate it enjoyed working with yall guys as well. truth coming out bfor long vindictive and spitfullness and some croked cops.”

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office replied by telling Helms to “turn himself in.”

Anyone with information about Helms is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 920-3000.