Murder trial in Holly Bobo case postponed to September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The trial for one of the men charged in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo has been postponed, WSMV reports.

The trial for Zach Adams was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.

On Thursday, Judge C. Creed McGinley apologized to the jury and the courtroom for the delay.

“I’m doing something I’ve said time and time again I would not do,” McGinley said.

Bobo’s family was visibly devastated when the judge announced the trial would be delayed. The victim’s mother, Karen Bobo, was crying and shaking her head.

The family has waited six years for justice, and now, they will have to wait even longer.

Prosecutors said they realized just a few days ago that there was a possibility that this case could be delayed yet again.

The reason for the delay centers around a gun. The prosecution recently discovered a gun and introduced it as evidence, but the defense team now needs time to test it.

“It’s been over six years. Every minute of it, every hour of it, has been painful, so to know that there’s two more months of it is hard, but it’s necessary. We’ll be here in September, and they will too,” prosecutor Paul Hagerman said.

The judge plans on using the same jury pool for the trial. Jury selection will begin on Sept. 9.

Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home six years ago.

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were all charged in her murder three years ago.