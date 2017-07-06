× Man kept wife’s body in freezer, collected $92K in Social Security over 8 years

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man collected more than $92,000 in Social Security benefits after he kept his wife’s body in a freezer for eight years after her death.

Margaret Dunn passed away in 2002, WESH reports. Husband Allan Dunn kept her body in a freezer and collected $92,088 in federal benefits until he died in 2010.

Following his death, Allan Dunn’s sole asset of value was the condo where he and Margaret had lived.

The heirs, who didn’t know he had covered his wife’s death and hid her body, agreed to waive their right to inherit the unit and sold it.

After paying taxes, sales costs, and amounts owed to the condominium association, the remaining sales of $15,743.14 were repaid to the United States government.