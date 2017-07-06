× Hiker falls to his death at Crater Lake National Park

A 20-year-old Florida man plummeted to his death Tuesday while hiking at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, local media reports said.

Alec Chapman, a Crater Lake National Park supervisory ranger, said witnesses saw the hiker venture out to a rocky point along the rim of a collapsed volcano, which gave way while he was standing on it.

He fell 50 to 70 feet, according to the accounts. Rangers in the park confirmed his death after reaching him.

Park officials said hiking along the rim of the collapsed volcano is extremely dangerous and prohibited.

Over 300 million people visit national parks across the country every year, according to the National Park Service website.