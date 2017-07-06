× Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into Madison business

MADISON, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly broke into a Madison business, according to a press release.

The break-in happened early Monday morning at Angie’s Storage Center, located at 3888 U.S. Hwy 22 in Madison.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.