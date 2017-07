MVC with injuries and entrapment at E. Clemmonsville Rd at Tech Ave. Use caution in the area. #wsfire .145 pic.twitter.com/kMmJUR0bNY — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 6, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a crash with “injuries and entrapment” in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It happened Thursday afternoon at East Clemmonsville Road at Tech Avenue, the fire department said on Twitter.

East Clemmonsville Road between US 52 and Palmer Lane is closed until further notice.

There is no word on a cause of the crash or any possible injuries.