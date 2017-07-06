Couple accused of assaulting mother, daughter over cold chicken order in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAXLEY, Ga. -- A couple seen on video attacking a woman and her teenage daughter because they were served cold chicken at a Georgia food stand has surrendered.

Nathaniel Smith and Latasha Smith turned themselves into the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, FOX 5 reports.

On June 22, the couple went to the Quik Chik stand and complained their food was cold. The stand's owner, Jeanette Norris, eventually refunded the couple's money.

Norris came outside to tell them police were on the way when the woman started punching and slapping her in the face. That's when Norris' 15-year-old daughter got out of their truck to help and was punched in the face by Nathaniel Smith.

The couple faces charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.